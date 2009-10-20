EU states downgraded in press freedom index

Press freedom in several European countries has eroded dramatically in the past year, particularly in Slovakia, Italy and Bulgaria, according to an annual index released on Tuesday (20 October) by NGO Reporters Without Borders.

Slovakia registered the biggest fall among EU member states, dropping by 37 places compared to 2008, as a result of "government meddling in media activities" and the adoption of a law imposing an automatic right of response in the press.

The index ranks 17...