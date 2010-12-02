Ad
euobserver
Kristalina Georgieva was awarded European of the Year. (Photo: president.tatar.ru)

Second Bulgarian commissioner awarded European of the Year

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgaria's EU commissioner Kristalina Georgieva was named European of the Year on Tuesday (30 November) at European Voice's annual awards ceremony in Brussels. She was also voted European commissioner of the year.

Ms Georgieva, 57, a former World Bank vice-president who is now in charge of Europe's international co-operation, humanitarian aid and crisis response, followed in the footsteps of previous Bulgarian commissioner Meglena Kuneva, who won the European of the Year award in 2008....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Kristalina Georgieva was awarded European of the Year. (Photo: president.tatar.ru)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections