Second Bulgarian commissioner awarded European of the Year

Bulgaria's EU commissioner Kristalina Georgieva was named European of the Year on Tuesday (30 November) at European Voice's annual awards ceremony in Brussels. She was also voted European commissioner of the year.

Ms Georgieva, 57, a former World Bank vice-president who is now in charge of Europe's international co-operation, humanitarian aid and crisis response, followed in the footsteps of previous Bulgarian commissioner Meglena Kuneva, who won the European of the Year award in 2008....