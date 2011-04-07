EU encourages Icesave 'resolution' ahead of referendum

The EU commission on Wednesday (6 April) said it would like to see a "swift resolution" of the Icesave dispute ahead of a key referendum on Saturday when Icelandic voters are being asked to approve a repayment scheme for Britain and the Netherlands, affected by the online bank's collapse.

"As regards Icesave (...) the Commission would welcome a swift resolution of this matter in the interest of all the parties involved," enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele told MEPs in Strasbourg when...