Ad
euobserver
A casual but symbolically important meeting between the two leaders (Photo: Cropix)

Croatian and Serbian presidents hold surprise get-together

by Zeljko Trkanjec,

Opatija, the "Old lady" of Croatian tourism and once host to Austro-Hungarian emperors, has not been the scene of such an important meeting for a long time.

On Wednesday (24 March) it hosted the first ever encounter between Croatian President Ivo Josipovic and his Serbian colleague Boris Tadic. It was a surprise event, announced to the media just an hour before the meeting began.

And it was not just for a photo opportunity to give the impression of good relations. After almost da...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
A casual but symbolically important meeting between the two leaders (Photo: Cropix)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections