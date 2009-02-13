EU high-level groups dominated by big business

Senior expert groups established by the European Commission to offer policy advice are not transparent, heavily skewed in favour of big business and give little weight to civil society perspectives, according to a report from environmentalists.
In a Friends of the Earth investigation published on Thursday (12 February) looking at the composition of seven high-level groups set up to make recommendations to the Enterprise and Industry Directorate General - essentially the commission's ind...
