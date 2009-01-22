Ad
UNRWA building in Gaza after Israeli shelling (Photo: Oxfam)

Member states divided over condemning Israeli attacks

by Leigh Phillips,

European Union member states are sharply divided over whether to condemn Israel for its bombing of UN schools and other buildings during its 23-day war on Gaza.

Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Romania are opposed to condemning the shelling of UN Relief and Works Agency infrastructure and do not want the EU to call for an international investigation of alleged war crimes by both Israel and the Hamas governors of Gaza, according to sources close to discussions amongst EU diplomats.

