Hopefull future Europeans are smuggled into EU soil via Turkey in trucks (Photo: Hans Op De Beeck)

Knocking on Europe's door

by Teresa Küchler, INTERCULTURAL DIALOGUE,

Photographers from Europe and beyond have set out to portray what lies beneath the surface of migration to our rich continent, which throughout history has shifted between welcoming and sending back strangers.

The Brussels exhibition No Place - like Home. Perspectives on Migration in Europe, with contributions from 18 international photographic and video artists, investigates 'inner' and 'outer' space, how 'we' and 'they' maintain complex relations with one another and the friction thi...

