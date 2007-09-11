Ad
Fruit and vegetables can be displayed in pounds and ounces alongside kilos and grammes (Photo: EUobserver)

EU abandons metric conversion for UK and Ireland

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

In a victory for those attached to their pints, miles and ounces, the European Commission on Tuesday (11 September) finally admitted defeat and abandoned its years-long struggle to get Britain and Ireland to convert to the metric measuring system.

Instead of having imperial measurements phased out by 2009, grocers will now be able to display weights in pounds and ounces alongside their metric equivalents for as long as they want.

Similarly, beer drinkers can continue to have their...

