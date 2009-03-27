Ad
euobserver
The financial crisis poster - some of the images flatter MEPs' powers (Photo: Scholz & Friends Group)

EU to start putting up election billboards

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Parliament will from 1 April begin putting up billboards around Europe to try to get voters interested in the upcoming EU election.

The 10 images, created by Berlin-based advertising company Scholz & Friends Group, are designed to show that EU lawmaking is relevant to people's everyday lives.

They depict two to three options in various policy areas on a blue background with the slogan "Us...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The financial crisis poster - some of the images flatter MEPs' powers (Photo: Scholz & Friends Group)

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

