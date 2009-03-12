Ad
Nicolas Sarkozy wants to undo the 43-years old rift between Paris and NATO (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

Sarkozy announces France's return to NATO

by Valentina Pop,

French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday (11 March) announced the return of his country to the military structures of NATO, 43 years after general Charles de Gaulle left the alliance to mark Paris' independence of the US.

"The time has come to stop excluding ourselves. The absentees are always wrong," Mr Sarkozy said in a speech at the Ecole Militare in Paris.

The president said he would formally notify France's allies of its return to the military structures during NATO's 60...

