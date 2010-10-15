EU sets sights on extending current climate deal at Cancun

European environment ministers have agreed a list of priorities for the upcoming UN conference on biodiversity, with the bloc's strategy for crucial climate change talks later this year increasingly shifting towards the issue of an extension of the existing Kyoto Protocol, long a bone of contention between rich and poor countries.
The gathering in Luxembourg on Thursday (14 October) confirmed the EU headline target of halting biodiversity loss by 2020 and restoring the ecosystem in so f...
