Kalina Ilieva fooled both Olaf and the Bulgarian government (Photo: 24 Chasa)

Bulgarian agency chief fools anti-fraud service

by Vesselin Zhelev,

A 29-year-old woman who until recently headed the EU agricultural aid agency in Bulgaria is wanted by Germany on forgery charges. Kalina Ilieva spectacularly fooled not only her government but also the EU anti-fraud service Olaf.

Ms Ilieva is the latest in a series of gross embarrassments for populist Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, who surged to power in the 2009 elections on promises to stamp out corruption and bring in new political ethics.

Until early October, Ms Ilieva was chi...

