EUobserver receives human rights prize

EUobserver journalist Andrew Rettman on Monday (16 November), in London, received the Sergei Magnitsky Human Rights Award for European coverage of the case.

Magnitsky was a Russian auditor who was killed in prison in 2009 after exposing a $240 million tax scam involving high-level officials.

His employer at the time, British hedge fund manager Bill Browder, launched an international campaign to bring his killers to justice.

It saw the US, in 2012, pass the Magnitsky Rule o...