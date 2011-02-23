EU wary of imposing sanctions on Libyan dictator

The EU has refrained from imposing immediate sanctions against Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi but has called for a stop to the use of force on civilians. Thousands of Europeans are trying to leave the country, with Gaddafi losing control.

A joint EU communique agreed by member states' ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday (23 February) condemned the "unacceptable use of force against civilians" and said the bloc "is ready to take further measures" if need be.

Future sanctions opt...