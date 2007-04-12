New roaming charges could be in place for the summer holiday

EU citizens going on holiday within the bloc this summer could already benefit from lower roaming charges for mobile phones, according to the European Commission.
Following a vote in the European Parliament's industry committee in favour of a law regulating roaming fees, a commission spokesperson said it could be possible to secure the new measures "as early as July," adding it was "very good news for European consumers."
MEPs in the European Parliament's industry committee on Thu...
