UK Conservative government would 'never' join euro

The British Conservatives have pledged never to the take the UK into the euro and re-iterated a series of promises on shoring up the country's sovereignty in a 130-page election manifesto published Tuesday (13 May).

In a section entitled 'An open and democratic Europe' towards the end of the booklet, it says a "Conservative government would never take the UK into the euro. Our amendment to the 1972 act will prevent any future government from doing so without a referendum."

In kee...