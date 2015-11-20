Ad
euobserver
The EU is investigating the suspicious circumstances under which funds were awarded to Elios (Photo: NASA)

How Brussels took on Orban's son-in-law

Investigations
by Andras Petho and Anita Vorak, BUDAPEST,

By June 2015, the scandals that had shaken Hungary’s governing party a few months earlier had mostly faded away. Behind the scenes, though, another story began to emerge that might cause long-term problems for the party’s highest circles.

It was becoming clear then that the European Union is seriously interested in the controversial businesses of Istvan Tiborcz, the son-in-law of Viktor Orban, Hungary’s prime minister.

In the first weeks of the summer, investigators of Olaf, the E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Investigations

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

OLAF reform could weaken EU fraud supervision
EU Commission concerned by Hungary's migration laws
The EU is investigating the suspicious circumstances under which funds were awarded to Elios (Photo: NASA)

Tags

Investigations

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections