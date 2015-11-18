Anti-terror raid in Paris region

A major police operation took place on Wednesday morning (18 November) in Saint-Denis, near Paris. At least six suspected terrorists were targeted, including Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who is considered to be the mastermind of Friday's terror attacks, which killed 129 people.

Two suspected terrorists were killed and seven were arrested, the Paris prosecutor said. One of the dead was a woman wearing an explosive belt.

Saint-Denis, the biggest town of the Paris region, hosts the Stade de F...