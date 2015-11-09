Greece's €2bn payment remains blocked

This Monday's (9 November) Eurogroup is unlikely to unblock a €2-billion tranche from Greece's bailout, after weekend talks between the Greek government and creditors did not bridge differences on reforms.

The two sides remain divided on the issues of home foreclosure and repayment of fiscal arrears by individuals.

Greece's creditors - the EU, the European Central Bank, the European Stability Fund, and the International Monetary Fund - want to lower the level of protection under w...