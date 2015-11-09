Ad
euobserver
Eurogroup president Dijsselbloem (l) and Greek finance minister Tsakalotos (r): Eurozone ministers will not decide to unblock tranche of aid. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Greece's €2bn payment remains blocked

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

This Monday's (9 November) Eurogroup is unlikely to unblock a €2-billion tranche from Greece's bailout, after weekend talks between the Greek government and creditors did not bridge differences on reforms.

The two sides remain divided on the issues of home foreclosure and repayment of fiscal arrears by individuals.

Greece's creditors - the EU, the European Central Bank, the European Stability Fund, and the International Monetary Fund - want to lower the level of protection under w...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

