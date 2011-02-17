British Lords criticise EU failures in Afghanistan

The 300-or-so highly-trained EU policemen trying to build law and order in Afghanistan have achieved "very little" in the past four years due to understaffing and bureaucracy, a British government report says.
The study, by an oversight committee in the House of Lords, out on Wednesday (16 February) described the set-up of the €50-million-a-year EUpol mission as "woefully inadequate" and said...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.