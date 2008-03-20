Ad
euobserver
Image from Bin Laden's latest audio recording, released by SITE Intelligence Group (Photo: site intelligence group)

Bin Laden warns 'intelligent ones' of Europe over Mohammed cartoons

by Leigh Phillips,

In a new audio message released on the internet, Osama bin Laden has warned Europe that it faces a severe response for publishing images of the Prophet Mohammed.

The five-minute message addresses "the intelligent ones" of the European Union, telling the 27-nation bloc: "You went overboard in your unbelief and freed yourselves of the etiquettes of dispute and fighting and went to the extent of publishing these insulting drawings."

"If there is no check on your freedom of words, th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Image from Bin Laden's latest audio recording, released by SITE Intelligence Group (Photo: site intelligence group)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections