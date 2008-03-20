Bin Laden warns 'intelligent ones' of Europe over Mohammed cartoons

In a new audio message released on the internet, Osama bin Laden has warned Europe that it faces a severe response for publishing images of the Prophet Mohammed.

The five-minute message addresses "the intelligent ones" of the European Union, telling the 27-nation bloc: "You went overboard in your unbelief and freed yourselves of the etiquettes of dispute and fighting and went to the extent of publishing these insulting drawings."

"If there is no check on your freedom of words, th...