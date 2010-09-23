Ad
euobserver
Outgoing mayor of Budapest Gábor Demszky visiting a metro construction site (Photo: Daniel Végel, HVG)

Mayor of Budapest leaves mixed record after 20 years

by Endre Babus and György Folk,

Gabor Demszky, set to step down as mayor of Budapest in a few days, has been running Hungary's capital for a full two decades. Yet, his achievements are few and far between, and only in some areas can the liberal politician claim tangible improvements.

In the 1990s, Gábor Demszky intended to be mayor of Budapest for twelve years, enough, he said at the time, to deliver on his promises. If he had kept his word, he would have left the city hall at the peak of his powers in 2002.

Ho...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Outgoing mayor of Budapest Gábor Demszky visiting a metro construction site (Photo: Daniel Végel, HVG)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections