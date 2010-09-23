Mayor of Budapest leaves mixed record after 20 years

Gabor Demszky, set to step down as mayor of Budapest in a few days, has been running Hungary's capital for a full two decades. Yet, his achievements are few and far between, and only in some areas can the liberal politician claim tangible improvements.

In the 1990s, Gábor Demszky intended to be mayor of Budapest for twelve years, enough, he said at the time, to deliver on his promises. If he had kept his word, he would have left the city hall at the peak of his powers in 2002.

Ho...