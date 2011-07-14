Ad
Van Rompuy (c). An EU diplomat said: 'By announcing it, [he] only raised expectations without delivering' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU in discord over extraordinary eurozone summit

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU's internal conflict over the terms of a second bailout for Greece continues unabated, with Germany at odds with France and EU officials over when to hold a special summit on the issue.

EU council President Herman Van Rompuy in a high stakes move had suggested EU leaders meet on Friday (15 July) to discuss Greece after talks by eurozone finance ministers on Monday failed to calm markets.

With analysts watching every nuance of the EU's response to the crisis, there is fear an...

