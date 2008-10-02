Ad
EU to deploy mission against Somalian pirates

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A maritime EU defence and security mission might be deployed off the coast of Somalia as soon as November, with possible joint NATO or US forces, French defence minister Herve Morin said on Wednesday (1 October) after an EU defence minister meeting in Deauville.

"There is tremendous interest from the EU and any country who wants to participate in such an operation. Ten countries have clearly given their agreement," Mr Morin said, naming Germany, Spain and France as amongst the promoters...

