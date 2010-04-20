EU ready to rethink Moldova

In just 100 days, the new Moldovan government coalition has managed to unblock the country's relations with the EU and with its neighbour and sister country Romania.

Since the former pro-Moscow president Vladimir Voronin resigned from his job last September, Moldova, with strong suppport from Romania, last month started long-due negotiations for an Association Agreement with the EU. The EU will also provide Moldova with financial assistance, topping up funds by the International Moneta...