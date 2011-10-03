Ad
Policewoman in Russia. Browder says around 10 EU countries are considering taking action (Photo: Boris SV)

First EU country imposes sanctions on Russian officials

Magnitsky Affair
by Andrew Rettman,

The UK has become the first EU country to impose sanctions on Russian officials implicated in the murder of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, a British daily reports.

Opposition MP Chris Bryant told The Guardian on Saturday (1 October) that UK immigration minister, Damian Green, from the ruling Conservative party, has confirmed they were quietly put on a visa blacklist.

"From convers...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

