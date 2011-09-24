EU pitches counter-offers to Palestinian statehood bid

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton has unveiled an alternative proposal to a UN vote on recognising Palestine. But soft language on Israeli settlements and a competing French idea put the scheme in doubt.
Ashton at a briefing in New York on Friday (23 September) endorsed a new model for Israeli-Palestinian peace talks put together by the Middle East Quartet - the EU, Russia, the UN and the US.
"This has been my primary objective - the belief that, through negotiations, we w...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
