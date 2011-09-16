Ad
euobserver
Helle Thorning-Schmidt will be Denmark's first woman Prime Minister (Photo: Helle Thorning-Schmidt)

Former centre-left MEP wins Danish elections

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Denmark on Thursday (15 September) elected former Social-Democrat MEP Helle Thorning-Schmidt to become its first female premier. The new government is likely to row back on controversial border checks and have a more generous approach to EU spending.

The leftist bloc behind Helle Thorning-Schmidt won 89 out of the 179 seats in the Danish Parliament, while the incumbent centre-right coalition only managed to secure 86 seats. Prime Minister Lokke Rasmussen conceded his defeat on Thursday ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Heading towards a change of government in Denmark
Helle Thorning-Schmidt will be Denmark's first woman Prime Minister (Photo: Helle Thorning-Schmidt)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections