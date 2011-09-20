Austria and Hungary seek EU help on human trafficking

Austria and Hungary are asking the EU to help them guard the Schengen border to the Balkans after an alleged increase in human trafficking. The issue will be discussed on Thursday (22 September) when interior ministers are likely to bin a proposal to give the EU commission a say in reimposing border checks and on enlarging the border-less zone to Bulgaria and Romania.

In a joint letter seen by EUobserver, the Austrian and Hungarian interior ministers are asking for "common action" in se...