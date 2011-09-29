Making or breaking the European Union - Barroso’s U-turn?

Seldom in the history of European integration have the EU’s political elites faced a crisis as complex and diverse as the current one. At critical times in the process of European integration, courageous leaders showed the way forward when they mustered the necessary audacity and vision. At the beginning of his eighth year in office, Commission President Barroso may finally have decided that it is time for a new breakthrough.



Back in the 1950s, the Committee around Paul-Henri Spaak elabor...