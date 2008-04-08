Ad
Galileo will be "100% EU owned" (Photo: European Space Agency)

EU gives final approval to Galileo satellite project

by Elitsa Vucheva,

EU transport ministers on Monday (7 April) gave their final approval to the bloc's project for a satellite navigation system.

Galileo – a global network of 30 navigation satellites and ground stations - is designed to rival the US global positioning system (GPS), has a budget of €3.4 billion for the 2007 – 2013 period, and will be entirely EU owned.

"This represents a decisive step towards a further implementation of this project. Europe has to carry on by intensively developing [...

EU agrees Galileo satellite project
