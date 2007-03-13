EU moots class action for consumers

The EU has launched a series of proposals designed to get consumers to feel at ease when buying in other member states.

One of the main ideas in the proposal - announced by consumer commissioner Meglena Kuneva on Tuesday (13 March) - is the introduction of collective redress.

The commission believes it will give European consumers the confidence to buy goods abroad with only 26 percent of consumers currently doing so according to 2006 figures.

This figure drops to just six p...