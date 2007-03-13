Ad
euobserver
At the moment there are "27 mini-markets" in the EU, says Mrs Kuneva (Photo: European Commission)

EU moots class action for consumers

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU has launched a series of proposals designed to get consumers to feel at ease when buying in other member states.

One of the main ideas in the proposal - announced by consumer commissioner Meglena Kuneva on Tuesday (13 March) - is the introduction of collective redress.

The commission believes it will give European consumers the confidence to buy goods abroad with only 26 percent of consumers currently doing so according to 2006 figures.

This figure drops to just six p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
At the moment there are "27 mini-markets" in the EU, says Mrs Kuneva (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections