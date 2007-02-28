Ad
The ERC will have a €7.5bn budget until 2013 (Photo: Notat)

EU science agency to help chase US

by Honor Mahony,

The European Union has created a new scientific agency to fund the best and brightest thinking in the bloc so it can keep its edge in the face of stiff competition from the US and others.

Five years in the making and launched on Tuesday (27 February), the European Research Council has a budget of €7.5 billion until 2013 and is to fund research into new technology to keep Europe competitive.

Speaking at the launch of the event, German chancellor Angela Merkel, herself a trained phy...

