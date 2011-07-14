IMF slams EU over slow-moving crisis reponse

The International Monetary Fund has sharply criticised the EU's protracted debate over its second bailout for Greece saying it urgently needs to "dispel uncertainty".

"What is critical now is for Europe to dispel the uncertainty that is being created by the lack of what is perceived by markets as an insufficient response" Ajai Chopra, IMF mission chief to Ireland, said on Thursday while announcing the results of a review of Ireland's economic EU-IMF economic programme.

