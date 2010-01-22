Bulgaria seeks EU support to end Greek border blockade

Bulgaria has complained to the European Commission as traffic across its border with Greece has been blocked for five days by Greek farmers protesting against the government, officials said on Friday.
Since last Monday, farmers with tractors and other vehicles have been blocking two of the four busiest crossings on the Bulgarian-Greek border bringing commercial traffic to a standstill.
They are protesting in defence of their subsidies from Greece's debt-ridden government, which...
