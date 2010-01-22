Ad
euobserver
The farmers want to keep their subsidies (Photo: Rossen Kalpachki, Trud Daily, Bulgaria)

Bulgaria seeks EU support to end Greek border blockade

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgaria has complained to the European Commission as traffic across its border with Greece has been blocked for five days by Greek farmers protesting against the government, officials said on Friday.

Since last Monday, farmers with tractors and other vehicles have been blocking two of the four busiest crossings on the Bulgarian-Greek border bringing commercial traffic to a standstill.

They are protesting in defence of their subsidies from Greece's debt-ridden government, which...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The farmers want to keep their subsidies (Photo: Rossen Kalpachki, Trud Daily, Bulgaria)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections