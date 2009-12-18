Ad
euobserver
Talks led by Danish PM Rasmussen dragged out until late at night. (Photo: Image.net)

Compromise climate deal emerging in Copenhagen

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A draft climate pact was emerging in the early hours of Friday (18 December) at the UN conference in Copenhagen, calling for a two degree Celsius cap on global warming and €70 billion in aid for poor nations by 2020.

The political agreement falls short of legally binding pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change, an initial target at the so-called COP15 conference in Copenhagen. Late night talks on Thursday dragged on until early Friday morning, the last day...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Stalemate in Copenhagen as climate talks enter final stretch
Talks led by Danish PM Rasmussen dragged out until late at night. (Photo: Image.net)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections