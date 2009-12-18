Compromise climate deal emerging in Copenhagen

A draft climate pact was emerging in the early hours of Friday (18 December) at the UN conference in Copenhagen, calling for a two degree Celsius cap on global warming and €70 billion in aid for poor nations by 2020.

The political agreement falls short of legally binding pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change, an initial target at the so-called COP15 conference in Copenhagen. Late night talks on Thursday dragged on until early Friday morning, the last day...