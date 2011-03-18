Ad
Ashton said Gaddafi must show 'deeds' not 'words' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU cautious on Gaddafi ceasefire announcement

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

TThe EU is treating with caution Colonel Gaddafi's ceasefire announcement, which comes just hours after the UK said it would deploy jets to enforce a UN no-fly zone.

In line with the British, French and the US government, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton on Friday (18 March) was reluctant to welcome an announced ceasefire agreement by the Libyan government: "There is a big if and it concerns what is actually being decided and ... what it actually means. Everybody will be examini...

