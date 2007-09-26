Eastern Europe overtakes East Asia for ease of doing business

Thanks to regulatory reforms, Eastern Europe and Central Asia have surpassed East Asia for ease of doing business, a World Bank report says.

The report, called "Doing Business" compares and ranks 178 economies and seven regions on the basis of ten indicators related to business regulations.

While the OECD as a region remains the easiest place to do business, most Eastern European economies now rank ahead of Taiwan, China and Vietnam, but still behind Hong Kong and Japan.

T...