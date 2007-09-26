Ad
euobserver
Eastern Europe has become more business-friendly than East Asia (Photo: EUosberver.com)

Eastern Europe overtakes East Asia for ease of doing business

by Jochen Luypaert,

Thanks to regulatory reforms, Eastern Europe and Central Asia have surpassed East Asia for ease of doing business, a World Bank report says.

The report, called "Doing Business" compares and ranks 178 economies and seven regions on the basis of ten indicators related to business regulations.

While the OECD as a region remains the easiest place to do business, most Eastern European economies now rank ahead of Taiwan, China and Vietnam, but still behind Hong Kong and Japan.

T...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Eastern Europe has become more business-friendly than East Asia (Photo: EUosberver.com)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections