euobserver
German car makers said on Monday that jobs would be lost in the EU if strict targets on CO2 were imposed (Photo: European Commission)

Commission wobbles on fight against climate change

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Commission has proposed stricter standards on transport fuels in its fight against climate change. But critics call the move a diversion from the real problem caused by car emissions, on which the EU executive may soften its plans.

Under the slated law, oil companies will have to cut greenhouse gas emissions caused by the refining, transport and the use of their fuels by 10 percent between 2011 and 2020.

The move would effectively cut emissions by 500 million tonnes o...

euobserver

