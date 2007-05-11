Ad
Female labour force participation rate stands currently at 56.6 percent worldwide (Photo: European Commission)

More women in top jobs in the Americas than in the EU

by Helena Spongenberg,

EUOBSERVER / BRUSSELS –There are more women in top jobs in North America and in Latin America than in the European Union, a major new study by the International Labour Organization (ILO) shows.

In the Global Report on Equality at Work 2007 – launched on Thursday (10 May) - North American women take up 41.2 percent of legislative or managing positions while the numbers are 35 percent for women in South America and the Caribbean and 30.6 percent for women in the EU.

Looking at a per...

