Barroso (r) and Orban in happier times (Photo: EC)

EU commission starts legal action against Hungary

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has launched legal action against Hungary over its new constitution, amid fears that its right-wing leader has too much control of judges and the central bank.

Speaking to journalists in Strasbourg, EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso said on Tuesday (17 January) that the independence of the central bank, the national data protection authority and the early retirement age of judges as outlined in the constitution do not conform to EU standards.

"We hope...

