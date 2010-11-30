Gaddafi wants more money to prevent Europe becoming 'black'

African and European leaders exchanged barbed criticisms during the first day of an EU-Africa summit in Tripoli, Libya, on Monday (29 November), with contentious trade deals and migration issues among the hot topics.

Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, host of the two-day summit, slammed Europe's economic partnership with Africa as a "failure", and demanded the 27-member union provide more money in the fight against illegal immigration.

During an opening address to the leaders of ...