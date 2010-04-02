Croatian Catholic church clarifes pro-EU position

The top echelons of Croatia's influential Catholic church have made a show of public support for EU membership, a move that also influence the country's eurosceptics.

Archbishop Marin Srakic, president of the Croatian Conference of Bishops, presented president Ivo Josipovic the content of the "Letter of Croatian Bishops regarding accession negotiations of The Republic of Croatia in the European Union."

They both agree that "membership of the EU is of strategic importance for the ...