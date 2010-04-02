Ad
euobserver
Archbishop Marin Srakic and President Ivo Josipovic - The Catholic church is important to boost public support for EU membership (Photo: Cropix)

Croatian Catholic church clarifes pro-EU position

by Zeljko Trkanjec,

The top echelons of Croatia's influential Catholic church have made a show of public support for EU membership, a move that also influence the country's eurosceptics.

Archbishop Marin Srakic, president of the Croatian Conference of Bishops, presented president Ivo Josipovic the content of the "Letter of Croatian Bishops regarding accession negotiations of The Republic of Croatia in the European Union."

They both agree that "membership of the EU is of strategic importance for the ...

