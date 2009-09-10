Small airports considered lifeline for EU regions

With EU rules on regional airports up for review by 2010, officials from Dutch, Polish and Spanish regions are making the case for partnerships with low-cost airlines, which have created jobs and mobility between far-flung parts of Europe.

"Regional airports are engines for economic growth and they can spur contacts with remote regions in Europe," Harry Dijksma, deputy governor of the Dutch Flevoland region said at a conference organised by the Assembly of European Regions (AER), an ind...