EU states divided over energy saving light bulbs

EU member states are divided over a European Commission plan to end special import duties on Chinese energy-saving light bulbs, put in place five years ago after it was found that China was selling the product in Europe below production cost.
A small majority of EU government officials meeting in Brussels on Thursday (26 July) gave initial backing to the plan to drop the anti-dumping duties.
Among the ten states in favour of dropping the duties were free trade supporting countries...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here