A 13-watt compact fluorescent light is equal to a 60-watt incandescent bulb, generating the same amount of light with less power (Photo: EUobserver)

EU states divided over energy saving light bulbs

by Helena Spongenberg and Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

EU member states are divided over a European Commission plan to end special import duties on Chinese energy-saving light bulbs, put in place five years ago after it was found that China was selling the product in Europe below production cost.

A small majority of EU government officials meeting in Brussels on Thursday (26 July) gave initial backing to the plan to drop the anti-dumping duties.

Among the ten states in favour of dropping the duties were free trade supporting countries...

