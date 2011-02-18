EU aid chief: merger with foreign policy 'over my dead body'

The EU's humanitarian aid chief has delivered a blistering attack on recent suggestions her dossier should fall under the purview of the bloc's external action service in the future, warning that the increased politicisation would do great harm to the policy.

"Over my dead body," Bulgarian commissioner Kristalina Georgieva told an audience of alumni from the London School of Economic in Brussels on Thursday evening (17 February). "It would be a very grave mistake for Europe to do."