Ad
euobserver
The welded pipeline will run 1,200 kilometers on the seabed of the Baltic Sea (Photo: Nord Stream AG)

Construction of controversial Baltic Sea pipeline to start next year

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Construction on the controversial Russian-German gas pipeline through the Baltic Sea looks set to start next year, after Denmark recently gave a green light to the environmental impact of the project, Nord Stream's pointman in Brussels told this website.

Back in 2005, it was dubbed the "Schroder-Putin" pipeline, after a controversial deal between the then German chancellor and Russian president, announced weeks before the German general elections. Mr Schroder lost the elections that yea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The welded pipeline will run 1,200 kilometers on the seabed of the Baltic Sea (Photo: Nord Stream AG)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections