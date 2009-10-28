Construction of controversial Baltic Sea pipeline to start next year

Construction on the controversial Russian-German gas pipeline through the Baltic Sea looks set to start next year, after Denmark recently gave a green light to the environmental impact of the project, Nord Stream's pointman in Brussels told this website.

Back in 2005, it was dubbed the "Schroder-Putin" pipeline, after a controversial deal between the then German chancellor and Russian president, announced weeks before the German general elections. Mr Schroder lost the elections that yea...