EU-US air liberalisation talks expected to take years

A new round of EU-US talks on further opening up the transatlantic aviation market are expected to take several years, according to US officials.

Formally kicked-off in EU presidency country Slovenia on Thursday (15 May), the discussions are aimed at allowing EU companies to have a greater investment stake in US air firms, as well as freeing up competition in domestic flight routes.

At the moment, a US company can fly between Berlin and Rome but not between Berlin and Munich, whil...