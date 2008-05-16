Ad
The first stage of a liberalising air deal came into place in March (Photo: EUobserver)

EU-US air liberalisation talks expected to take years

by Honor Mahony,

A new round of EU-US talks on further opening up the transatlantic aviation market are expected to take several years, according to US officials.

Formally kicked-off in EU presidency country Slovenia on Thursday (15 May), the discussions are aimed at allowing EU companies to have a greater investment stake in US air firms, as well as freeing up competition in domestic flight routes.

At the moment, a US company can fly between Berlin and Rome but not between Berlin and Munich, whil...

