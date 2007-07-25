Extreme weather conditions hit Europe

Extreme weather conditions have hit Europe with record-high temperatures causing deaths in south-eastern Europe while heavy rainfall in northern Europe leads to major floods in some parts of the UK.

Around 500 people have died in Hungary in the past week alone, which has seen a daily mean temperature of 30C across the country, while the temperature reached a record high of 41.9C in the southern city of Kiskunhalas.

The deaths - from 15 to 22 July - were caused by heatstroke, cardi...