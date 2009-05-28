Ad
EU history was made in Brussels at 8.00 on Thursday morning (Photo: EUobserver)

Estonian man casts first online vote in EU history

by EUobserver, Brussels,

An Estonian man has become the first person in EU history to vote online, as internet campaigns make their mark on the 2009 elections. But a throwback in Northern Ireland has seen canvassers threatened with a gun.

Vahur Orrin from Tallinn cast his vote in Brussels one second after the virtual polling station opened at 8.00am local time, with the moment captured on video for the YouTube file-sharing website.

Voting has also begun early in Finland and Sweden...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU history was made in Brussels at 8.00 on Thursday morning (Photo: EUobserver)

